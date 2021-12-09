The Game Awards 2021

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Coming To The Epic Games Store Next Week

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 09, 2021 at 07:53 PM

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to PC next week. 

Announced during The Game Awards 2021, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will finally hit PC on December 16, more than a year after the game’s original release and months after the PlayStation 5-exclusive version, Intergrade, was released. However, it appears Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, or at least, a non-EGS version has not been detailed. 

The trailer that aired during The Game Awards 2021 began with an Epic Games Store logo and the closing screen that appeared at the end of the trailer had no mention of Steam. So, if you want to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, you’ll have to buy it on the Epic Games Store next week for now. One neat thing about the PC version of this game is that it includes the Intermission content featured in the Intergrade version of the game on PS5.  

That means you’ll be able to play as Yuffie and infiltrate a Shinra facility as the famed ninja on PC. You’ll also get to play as Cloud, Aerith, and more through the base story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which happens to be great. You can read about why in Game Informer’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake review. Read about how the sequel to Remake will be quite different after that. 

Are you going to be checking out Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC next week? Let us know in the comments below!

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

