Dying Light 2 Has A Day One Patch, Techland Urges People With Early Retail Copies To Wait For It Before Playing

After years and years of waiting, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is almost out and in the hands of players. In fact, it’s already in the hands of some players who have received early retail copies of the zombie parkour sequel.

If you’re one of those people, Techland really wants you to resist the urge and wait until the game’s proper release on February 4 to play the game. That’s because there’s a Day One patch that will make the experience better.

“Fellow survivors, we see that some of you got access to the retail copies of Dying Light 2 before the release date (it’s this Friday, only 3 days left!),” a tweet from the official Dying Light account reads. “We understand you want to start exploring the city ASAP and we couldn’t be happier. That being said, we kindly ask you to wait until February 4 as by that time, you’ll also get access to all improvements and fixes we’ve implemented within last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That’s the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played.”

As you can see, Techland really hopes that players with copies of the game wait until the day one patch is released on Friday. The studio didn’t expand on what that day one patch includes, other than improvements and fixes made since Dying Light 2 went gold two months ago, but if you’re looking for the best possible experience, it seems waiting for that patch is the way to go.

