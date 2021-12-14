PSA

Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced For Tomorrow

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 14, 2021 at 08:22 AM

Nintendo has some indie games ready to show, and it sounds like we’ll all be getting a glimpse of them during the next Indie World showcase. 

Announced on Twitter today, Nintendo of America says a new Indie World showcase will air at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET. As for what to expect, well, there’s really no telling – considering the name of the event, you can obviously expect to see some indie games, but as for which ones, only Nintendo knows.

Perhaps we’ll finally get some more information about Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was revealed in February 2019 as DLC that transformed into a full-blown sequel

We may also learn more about Sports Story, another hotly-anticipated indie game announced over two years ago. There’s a chance we don’t see Sports Story or Silksong, though, so don’t let the hype train leave the station just yet. Other possibilities include Metal Slug Tactics, Lumbearjack, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, all of which were shown back in August’s Indie World Showcase

Nintendo says this Indie World showcase will run for 20 minutes, and if it’s anything like previous Indie World showcases, it will, as the name implies, be focused on indie games … so don’t expect to see Breath of the Wild 2 or Splatoon 3 here. For a look at what was previously shown during the last Indie World showcase, which happened back in August, check out Game Informer’s full breakdown

Are you excited about tomorrow’s Indie World Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Top 10 Shooters To Play Right Now

Review
It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

It Takes Two Review – The Joys And Heartbreak Of Love

Feature
2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

2021’s Hidden Gaming Gems

Feature
Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

Every Mainline Halo Game Ranked

The Game Awards 2021
Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

Sonic Frontiers Drops The Blue Blur Into His First Open World Game

News
Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony To Acquire Developer Valkyrie Entertainment

The Game Awards 2021
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Officially Revealed, Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Now

The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Officially Revealed, Available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Now

The Game Awards 2021
Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery

Alan Wake II Revealed With Plenty Of Mystery