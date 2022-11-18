NGT
Atari Mania New Gameplay Today

Atari Mania Is Like WarioWare With Atari Games | New Gameplay Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Nov 18, 2022 at 02:41 PM

In today's installment of New Gameplay Today, your hosts Wesley LeBlanc and Kyle Hilliard discuss Atari Mania, the new Atari microgame collection that plays like WarioWare. The two take you through the game's opening, showcasing what exactly you do in this Atari museum as its sole caretaker, from sweeping away dust to killing bugs and more. 

The two also discuss how presenting Atari games as a WarioWare-like microgame collection is the perfect way to showcase these classic titles. It doesn't hurt that the museum experience in the game gives players the chance to admire high-quality screens of classic Atari game box art, game manuals, and more. Check it out for yourself in the Atari Mania New Gameplay Today below

