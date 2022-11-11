NGT

Save Room | New Gameplay Today

by Kyle Hilliard on Nov 11, 2022 at 02:31 PM

Save Room wears its inspiration on its sleeve from the moment you hit start and a deep, scary voice announces that you're playing "Save Room!" It takes a singular idea from Resident Evil 4 – organizing your briefcase of weapons – and expands it into a dedicated puzzle game. Join Marcus Stewart and Kyle Hilliard as they play through a few of the puzzles now that the game has made its way to consoles.

