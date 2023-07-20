Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 Bundle, Console Covers, And DualSense Revealed

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have revealed a new limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle releasing this September, ahead of the game’s October release.

This bundle has a PlayStation 5 Digital console, custom console covers, and a matching DualSense controller, and was announced shortly after PlayStation released a new story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pre-orders will open for this bundle, and the custom covers and DualSense (both of which you can purchase separately), later this month on July 28. All of it will be released on September 1. The PS5 bundle includes a voucher for a digital copy of the game for when it launches on October 20.

You can check out the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console and DualSense controller for yourself in the new trailer below:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be featured on custom PlayStation 5 hardware,” a PlayStation Blog post reads. “The PS5 console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle has a custom PS5 console cover design with the symbiote closing in on our white spider icon. Additionally, a matching DualSense wireless controller is included, which again shows the symbiote threat creeping across the entire controller.”

Anyone who pre-orders the bundle, which includes a digital copy of the Standard Edition of the game, will also receive the same pre-order bonuses as those who pre-order the game separately. These bonuses consist of an early unlock for the Arachknight Suit for Peter with three color variants, an early unlock of the Shadow Spider suit for Miles with three color variants, an early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PlayStation 5 on October 20.

For more about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, watch the original reveal trailer and a gameplay trailer from earlier this summer. Read about how the game’s tone is comparable to Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back after that, and then read about the game being confirmed to be single-player.

Are you picking this PS5 bundle up? Let us know in the comments below!

