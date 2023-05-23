Insomniac Confirms Spider-Man 2 Is Single-Player

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was announced in September 2021, it showed off various elements that got players frothing at the mouth for the sequel to one of the greatest superhero games of all time. While seeing Venom emerge from the shadows was extremely exciting, the bulk of the trailer showcased Peter Parker and Miles Morales working side by side to take down several goons in the streets of New York.

That in itself was merely an eyebrow-raising affair, but it's hardly confirmation of cooperative play. However, when Miles Morales voice actor Nadji Jeter responded to a SacAnime panel question about whether or not Spider-Man 2 is a co-op game or not with, "I don't know if it's been announced or not, but I think so," that added fuel to the fire.

Yesterday, when a Twitter user asked if the speculation and rumors were true, Insomniac Games unexpectedly jumped in to clear the air. "Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure!," the tweet from the official Insomniac Games account said. This seems to fully debunk the speculation from fans and comments from Jeter, and that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will follow in the footsteps of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in being a fully single-player experience.

This isn't the first time a Spider-Man 2 voice actor has seemingly confirmed details about the game without the permission of the studio or PR team. Back in March, Venom voice actor Tony Todd announced to the world through his Twitter account that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is expected to launch in September of this year, with commercials starting to appear in August. While we are still waiting to see if that pans out better than Jeter's comments about co-op, Todd has since deleted the original tweet.

With a PlayStation Showcase set to air tomorrow, we might not have long to wait to learn more. For now, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year.

[via IGN]