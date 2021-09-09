News

Spider-Man 2 Announced For 2023 Release

by Matt Miller on Sep 09, 2021 at 03:58 PM

After the success of Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony and Insomniac today revealed the next installment in the award-winning video game series: Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023.

The trailer offered some serious teasing, but little in the way of concrete info. With that said, we see a number of nods to villains and conflicts from the Spider-Man fiction. We see very brief gameplay sequences of Miles using his electrified venom powers, as well as separate action scenes with Peter fighting while using a suit seemingly inspired by the Iron Spider suit from the comics. And in one especially intrigruing moment that is sure to lead to lots of speculation about the possibility of cooperative play, we see Peter and Miles working together to bring down an enemy.

The trailer also features voiceover from someone who seems to be looking for a challenge in his face-off against the two Spider-Man heroes, and based on the fiction, it seems likely that the voice might be Kraven the Hunter.

Finally, in one of the biggest reveals of the video, the final scene shows a very brief look at Venom, who is sure to cause all sorts of problems for the webslingers.

Spider-Man (2018) and  Spider-Man: Miles Morales were both blockbuster releases for Sony and Insomniac, receiving both critical and commercial success rarely found for licensed gaming properties. Given that, the reveal of Spider-Man 2 isn’t unexpected, but it’s certainly welcome news. Undoubtedly, the game is being built from the ground up to leverage the technological capabilities of the PlayStation 5, and Insomniac has proven itself highly capable of squeezing the juice from an already impressive machine.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement of another Marvel property on the way from Insomniac, as the developer is also now prepping their take on everyone's favorite clawed mutant, Wolverine.

We’ll be following the development of Spider-Man 2 with great interest in the lead-up to launch.

 

On
On
Off
Off
Matt Miller
Matt Miller
Magazine Content Director
Matt Miller has been with Game Informer since 2004. He has a special interest in the evolution of game design, the tabletop hobby, and the crafting of interactive narrative.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2cover

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Platform:
PlayStation 5
Release Date:
2023

Popular Content

Feature
The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2&#039;s Schrodinger&#039;s Hero

The Tragedy Of Hawke, Dragon Age 2's Schrodinger's Hero

Preview
Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Everything We Know About Elden Ring

Mod Corner
Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim &quot;Increasing Hostility&quot; From Take-Two

Massively Beloved GTA Mod Taken Down, Modders Claim "Increasing Hostility" From Take-Two

News
BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

BioWare Adds New Mordin Statue To Its Store To Celebrate Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Review
F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Review – Packing A Punch

News
Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Horizon Forbidden West Will Now Have A Free Upgrade Between The PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 Versions

Feature
Nihon Falcom&#039;s 40 Years of RPG Glory

Nihon Falcom's 40 Years of RPG Glory

News
Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming This Fall

Review
Life Is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents

Life is Strange: True Colors Review – More Powerful In Life Lessons Than Supernatural Talents

News
Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA&#039;s Frostbite

Next Mass Effect Could Revert Back To Using Unreal Engine Instead Of EA's Frostbite