Sony Shooting For 2022 Release Of PlayStation VR Successor

by John Carson on Jun 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM

Since before the launch of PlayStation 5 in late 2020, questions arose about when Sony might update its PlayStation VR hardware to the next generation. Throughout this year, there has been a small but steady trickle of information; first confirming the existence of a new headset, to now where we have a potential release year for the product.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, Sony is working to bring the PlayStation VR successor to market in 2022. The news comes within a story focused on the LCD screen manufacturer Japan Display Inc. The company said it would be shifting its supply of screens from the mobile phone market to VR headsets. Having been a supplier for technology juggernaut Apple in the past, this move, while inherently to a smaller market, can lead to growth. JDI claims in the article it can produce higher resolution screens for headsets while keeping the cost down, both very important metrics in the VR space.

Mochizuki describes VR headset makers like HTC and Facebook are making the move from OLED displays to LCD due to the lower price point. However, Sony is taking a different course with PlayStation VR 2. Since the PlayStation Vita, Sony has implemented OLED screens into its gaming products. The original PSVR sported OLED screens within the headset, and according to the Bloomberg story, the PSVR2 will also be outfitted with OLED panels with are provided by Samsung Display Co.

Back in March we learned about the new controllers coming along with PSVR2. Sony is looking to retire the Move wands from the PlayStation 3 era in favor of something a bit more modern to keep up in the competitive VR space. Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are making the transition from Sony’s DualSense controllers, as well as new finger tracking sensors which are standard on competing hardware from Oculus and Valve.

We’ll let you know more about the next PlayStation VR as news arises. While we wait, check out the recent experiences on the current PSVR hardware including the entire Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, or read the Game Informer review of Astro Bot Rescue Mission, the standout VR platformer from 2018.

John Carson
John Carson
