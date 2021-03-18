PS5 VR Details Reveal PSVR2 Controllers, Haptic Feedback, Finger-Touch Detection, And More

With the recent Play at Home free VR games giveaway confirmed yesterday and the reveal of the PSVR 2 previously, VR on the PS5 has many intrigued. For players already familiar with PSVR technology and for those interested, Sony has revealed new PS5 VR details about the controllers, including the impressive features that make it even more immersive than before.

Senior vice president of platform planning and management, Hideaki Nishino, took to the PlayStation Blog to reveal a few more details about PSVR on PlayStation 5, specifically about the revamped controllers. "Our new VR controller speaks to our mission of achieving a much deeper sense of presence and a stronger feeling of immersion in VR experiences," said Nishino. "It will build upon the innovation we introduced with the DualSense wireless controller, which changed how games “feel” on PS5 by unlocking a new way to tap into the sense of touch."

PSVR 2 PS5 Controller Design

PlayStation

Much like the PS5 console itself, the updated PSVR controllers also have a new look. Taking on more of an "orb" shape, the redesign has comfort in mind. The specific shape of the PSVR controllers is designed to feel better in players' hands and give them more freedom while playing.

Ergonomics also played a key role in designing the new controllers, making them well-balanced for a more natural experience. Nishino mentioned that during the testing phase for this new controller, various hand sizes were kept in mind, and the feedback of controller evolution throughout the years. Comfort, freedom, and versatility all played a key role when finalizing what the new generation of PSVR would look like.

PSVR 2 Features

The next step for PSVR has many exciting features designed to make virtual reality even more immersive. Each VR controller offers adaptive triggers for "palpable tension" when pressed, not unlike the DualSense.

Haptic feedback is another feature that VR players will experience to make every sensation in the gaming experience even more realistic and all-encompassing.

Finger-touch detection allows the controller to detect the player's finger without pressing in on any areas where thumb, index, or middle fingers would be placed. This design feature was created specifically to make hand movement and integration more natural and fluid.

A tracking ring seen on the controller's bottom allows for the VR controllers to be tracked by the VR headset seamlessly, making up one small part of the bigger picture regarding the sharp design pivot seen with the PlayStation 5 VR experience.

What do you think about PSVR in general and the improvements made for PS5? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]