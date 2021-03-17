News

Sony Is Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games For Play At Home 2021

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 17, 2021 at 01:30 PM

Back in February, Sony confirmed the return of the PlayStation Play at Home program that allows for fans of Team Blue to enjoy even more free games. This initiative was a huge help in 2020 with much of the world under isolation orders due to COVID-19, and Sony is looking to continue that same love for this year as well. 

Play at Home 2021 began earlier this month with Ratchet & Clank on March 1 as a freebie. March 25 heralds in an extended access period for anime lovers with Funimation and that was just the start of the Play at Home program that is ongoing until June.

Free PlayStation games coming March 25

March 25 is when the Play at Home celebration kicks it up a notch with 10 free titles to enjoy. Some of the games included are amazing picks for those gamers that are looking for a little more peace in their offtime. Games like Abzû and Subnautica are perfect for just that, offering a chance to explore beautiful underwater worlds filled with adventure and intrigue.

Moss is another single-player adventure that offers up a nice, relaxing experience playing as an adorable young mouse named Quill. Quill may be tiny, but she's got some massive dreams, and being able to explore a stunning world as this cute little explorer is an enjoyable ride for those that seek a journey rooted in exploration and discovery. 

For the full list of free games arriving on March 25: 

  • Abzû
  • Enter the Gungeon 
  • Rez Infinite
  • Subnautica
  • The Witness
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Moss
  • Thumper
  • Paper Beast

The above selection of PlayStation 4 and PSVR titles will go free-to-download on March 25 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific. In the latest blog post from Sony, the company also teased even bigger announcements in April, in addition to Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition going free between April 19 through May 14. 

