Mod Corner

This Wholesome Skyrim Mod Offers A Spell That Lets You Get Your Hug On

by Liana Ruppert on Jul 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM

Skyrim is easily one of the most heavily modded games out there, more so since Bethesda started supplying console mod support. Some of these fan creations are complete retellings and new adventures, while others — like this Skyrim mod — are more about the simple things in life. 

The Self Hug Spell Mod from Nexus Mods user The Seagull (uploaded by DevicsPrey) is bringing a little wholesomeness to the world of Tamriel. "We all need a hug from time to time, but not all of us have someone around to provide such luxury," said the mod's creator when explaining how this came to be in the first place. "Use your mighty magics to emulate the sensation of being hugged and improve your mood drastically."

According to the mod's creator, it's a simple spell that was added for brevity, and you know what? Sometimes, simple is good. Simple is just what we need. The world would be a better place if we had a little more empathy and a little more compassion towards one another. Apparently, that applies to our toon selves in-game, as well. 

To download this mod, which is a first for this creator, check it out right here

If you want even more hugging, there's another mod called "I'm Glad You're Here" that lets you hug it out with your followers, in-game spouse, and other characters littered throughout Tamriel. 

Want even more mod goodness? Check out some of our other favorites with previous Mod Corner entries below, including more Bethesda fun: 

What are your thoughts on a hug-centric mod for Skyrim? Any particular mods out for PC that is your go-to? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! You can also request recommendations for future Mod Corner stories, as well! Happy to help! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

