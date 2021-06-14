Mod Corner

This Resident Evil Village Mod Shows Ethan Winters' Hands The Love That Capcom Won't

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 14, 2021 at 09:29 AM

Sure, the internet was going nuts about the Big Tall Vampire with Lady Dimitrescu, but let's not also forget about poor Ethan Winters' hands. Both in Resident Evil 7 and Village, Capcom just loves putting Ethan's digits through the ringer, but modders are bringing the character (and his hands) the love that devs won't. That's right, there's a Resident Evil Village mod that gives Ethan back his hands. Lord knows he's been through enough...

In Resident Evil Village, Ethan loses his fingers, his hand, and his sanity. Maybe not so much that last part, but the former point is absolutely true. I don't know what Capcom hates about Ethan particularly, but the poor boy has gone through enough. That's where this Resident Evil Village mod comes in. 

The mod itself is simple (and just for PC, as console mods are still largely limited to just Bethesda titles). It gives back Ethan's chewed-up fingers that he loses pretty early on in the game. Is this a mind-blowing mod? Nah. Did I enjoy writing it because Ethan gets too much hate? Yah. 

For those interested, you can download this restorative experience right here through Nexus Mods. 

Want more Mod Corner goodness? Of course you do, don't be silly. I've got you covered: 

Interested in even more Resident Evil Village? You can check out our own Ben Reeves' review here to learn more about Ethan Winters and A Series Of Unfortunate Hand Events. 

Looking for any specific game mod recommendations? Hit me up in the comment section below, more than happy to help you find the perfect mod experience for you! 

