Mod Corner

This Resident Evil Village Mod Transforms Lady Dimitrescu Into Thomas The Tank Engine

by Liana Ruppert on May 05, 2021 at 08:18 AM

Where there is the ability to mod, there is Thomas the Tank Engine. It's a tradition at this point, so when good 'ol Theodore made it into the latest Resident Evil, no one can really claim to be surprised. That's right; a new Resident Evil Village mod has arrived from the short demo and this time it transforms Lady Dimitrescu (Big Tall Vampire Lady) into Thomas the Tank Engine. 

If you follow my weekly Mod Corner column, you'll know I frequent Nexus Mods to an obsessive degree. This one particular gaming take, however, is the one I was looking for. It's even better than the Barney one I shared yesterday for Village that brings in the world's friendliest dinosaur into the mix. 

The mod is simple (and free). It's a simple reskin of Alcina Dimitrescu to remake her face into the frightening likeness of Thomas the Tank Engine. It's pretty easy to use, you're just going to want to make sure you have the Fully Mod Manger for RE8 and JT's mod to replace the daughters with Lady D herself. Obviously, this mod will be undergoing changes once the game fully launches, but for now? Enjoy this sweet gameplay video of Lady Thomas the Tank in action: 

You can download this mod right here

Want more mod goodness in your life? Of course, you do! Check out some of our other Mod Corner contenders below: 

Resident Evil Village on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 7.

Thoughts on the Thomas the Tank Engine Resident Evil Village mod? What other mods are you hoping this community brings for the latest horror title from Capcom? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

News
Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

Elden Ring Leak Shows Off A New Location [UPDATED]

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

News
The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

The Last Of Us TV Series: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

Sony Announces Partnership With Discord

Feature
More On Chris Redfield’s Significant, Darker Role In Resident Evil Village

More On Chris Redfield’s Significant, Darker Role In Resident Evil Village

News
New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings

New Halo Infinite Campaign Screenshot Shown In Three Different PC Settings