This Resident Evil Village Mod Transforms Lady Dimitrescu Into Thomas The Tank Engine

Where there is the ability to mod, there is Thomas the Tank Engine. It's a tradition at this point, so when good 'ol Theodore made it into the latest Resident Evil, no one can really claim to be surprised. That's right; a new Resident Evil Village mod has arrived from the short demo and this time it transforms Lady Dimitrescu (Big Tall Vampire Lady) into Thomas the Tank Engine.

If you follow my weekly Mod Corner column, you'll know I frequent Nexus Mods to an obsessive degree. This one particular gaming take, however, is the one I was looking for. It's even better than the Barney one I shared yesterday for Village that brings in the world's friendliest dinosaur into the mix.

The mod is simple (and free). It's a simple reskin of Alcina Dimitrescu to remake her face into the frightening likeness of Thomas the Tank Engine. It's pretty easy to use, you're just going to want to make sure you have the Fully Mod Manger for RE8 and JT's mod to replace the daughters with Lady D herself. Obviously, this mod will be undergoing changes once the game fully launches, but for now? Enjoy this sweet gameplay video of Lady Thomas the Tank in action:

You can download this mod right here.

Resident Evil Village on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 7.

Thoughts on the Thomas the Tank Engine Resident Evil Village mod? What other mods are you hoping this community brings for the latest horror title from Capcom? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!