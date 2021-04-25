Mod Corner

This Halo 3 Mod Is Perfect For Call Of Duty Zombies Fans

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 25, 2021 at 05:13 PM

Call of Duty: Zombies is one of the most beloved game modes for the popular FPS series. With Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone bringing a ton of changes, and with Halo Infinite coming down the pipeline, I figured this particular modification would be perfect for fans of both franchises. After trying it out for myself, I can't recommend this Halo 3 mod enough because of how it draws inspiration from Call of Duty: Zombies. 

Simply called Halo 3: Zombie, modder CrispyMods had created yet another awesome modding experience for the Halo world. According to Crisp, "Halo 3: Zombies brings the classic zombie survival experience to Halo. Fight hard to survive round after round, with the flood growing stronger and more numerous as rounds progress. This mod features a points system, with guns and perks available to purchase. If you get lucky, a few special powerups might drop from zombie corpses too."

The mod includes waves of flood, and just like with Zombies, each round increases the difficulty, making the enemies stronger and harder to kill. Want to take this on with friends? That's cool too, this mod supports cooperative play, meaning you and three other pals can jump into the action. 

Fully equipped with a downed state and revive system, the co-op on this experience feels incredibly authentic. For those braving the waves of zombies by themselves, there is a Revive Ready perk that will give you a little boost when you think you're about to be down and out for the count. 

Ready to get started? The modder even provided a helpful guide on what to do to get the most out of this experience: 

Ready? You can find this experience right here over at Nexus Mods. Happy hunting! 

Want even more Mod Corner goodness? Duh, of course you do! Below are just a few of the mod recommendations we have for players to get in and refreshen an old favorite: 

Thoughts on the Halo 3: Zombies mod? What other games are you looking for some recommendations with? Sound off in the comments section below, happy to point you to the mod of your dreams! 

