This Halo 3 Mod Is Perfect For Call Of Duty Zombies Fans

Call of Duty: Zombies is one of the most beloved game modes for the popular FPS series. With Season 3 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone bringing a ton of changes, and with Halo Infinite coming down the pipeline, I figured this particular modification would be perfect for fans of both franchises. After trying it out for myself, I can't recommend this Halo 3 mod enough because of how it draws inspiration from Call of Duty: Zombies.

Simply called Halo 3: Zombie, modder CrispyMods had created yet another awesome modding experience for the Halo world. According to Crisp, "Halo 3: Zombies brings the classic zombie survival experience to Halo. Fight hard to survive round after round, with the flood growing stronger and more numerous as rounds progress. This mod features a points system, with guns and perks available to purchase. If you get lucky, a few special powerups might drop from zombie corpses too."

The mod includes waves of flood, and just like with Zombies, each round increases the difficulty, making the enemies stronger and harder to kill. Want to take this on with friends? That's cool too, this mod supports cooperative play, meaning you and three other pals can jump into the action.

Fully equipped with a downed state and revive system, the co-op on this experience feels incredibly authentic. For those braving the waves of zombies by themselves, there is a Revive Ready perk that will give you a little boost when you think you're about to be down and out for the count.

Ready to get started? The modder even provided a helpful guide on what to do to get the most out of this experience:

You'll need to first pick your difficulty. For anyone with a good bit of Halo experience, I recommend starting on Heroic and adjusting the difficulty from there as seems suitable. Legendary is the ultimate challenge, without perks regular combat forms will down the player in two to three hits. If you survive past round 25 on this difficulty, you've earned something special.

Due to scripting limitations, points must be shared between co-op players. To balance this mode for co-op, players will receive bonus starting points depending on the number of players in-game. Plus they'll be more zombies to kill in co-op, ergo more points. Start bashing skulls.

Perks are costly but will do wonders in helping you survive in later waves, just remember that perks are lost upon being downed or killed. This applies to both solo and co-op.

The bright moon in the sky keeps things well lit, but don't forget your flashlight when you need it.

Eager to keep jumping back into the action? The introductory cutscene can be skipped by pressing the jump button, it can also be voided entirely by starting on the Bravo or Charlie Rally Points.

You should have gone for the head. Zombies no longer die instantly to headshots (where the infection form is), instead, all weapons now do increased damage to this weak spot.

Note that energy/plasma weapons cannot have their ammo replenished.

Ready? You can find this experience right here over at Nexus Mods. Happy hunting!

