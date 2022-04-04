Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: How To Get Darkrai Mystery Gift

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are still receiving plenty of love from The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and the remakes’ developer, Ilca, and much of that love comes in the form of Mystery Gift distributions.

There was a Mystery Gift event back in December that offered players statues of the games’ starter Pokémon and others like the mythical Shaymin event back in February. Now, it’s time for a new Mystery Gift and this time, it’s a member card for the mythical Darkrai. However, in order to get it, you’ll need to have reached the endgame of the remakes.

“The Member Card item will be given as a gift between Friday, April 1 and Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. (JST),” an official blog post reads. “After obtaining the item by selecting ‘Get via Internet’ from the Mystery Gift feature in-game and fulfilling specific conditions – such as entering the Hall of Fame and obtaining the National Pokédex – players will be able to go to Newmoon Island, where the Mythical Pokémon Darkrai can be found.”

As noted above, if you’re wanting to get Darkrai in the Sinnoh remakes, you’ll need to act fast as the Darkrai Mystery Gift Member Card is live for less than a month at this point. Be sure to pick it up before May 1 to add it to your Pokédex.

