Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Mythical Shaymin Mystery Gift Available Today

If you were looking to add the mythical Pokémon Shaymin to your party or your Pokédex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, today’s your lucky day.

That’s because Shaymin will soon be available to catch in the remakes later today as a Mystery Gift event. Announced during today’s Pokémon Day stream, which also saw the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet alongside the Daybreak Update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Shaymin hits the game via something called Oak’s Letter.

After receiving the Oak’s Letter Mystery Gift, you’ll be able to encounter Shaymin and catch the mythical Pokémon and add it to your team. As noted by the trailer, it takes approximately two hours of play time before the Mystery Gift feature is unlocked in new playthroughs of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You have plenty of time, though, to take part in this Mystery Gift event because while it’s live starting today, it will be remain live until March 27 so you have over a month to add Shaymin to your Pokédex.

