News
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Pokémon Shining Pearl Shaymin Mythical Mystery Gift Oak's Letter

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Mythical Shaymin Mystery Gift Available Today

by Wesley LeBlanc on Feb 27, 2022 at 09:12 AM

If you were looking to add the mythical Pokémon Shaymin to your party or your Pokédex in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, today’s your lucky day. 

That’s because Shaymin will soon be available to catch in the remakes later today as a Mystery Gift event. Announced during today’s Pokémon Day stream, which also saw the reveal of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet alongside the Daybreak Update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Shaymin hits the game via something called Oak’s Letter. 

After receiving the Oak’s Letter Mystery Gift, you’ll be able to encounter Shaymin and catch the mythical Pokémon and add it to your team. As noted by the trailer, it takes approximately two hours of play time before the Mystery Gift feature is unlocked in new playthroughs of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. 

You have plenty of time, though, to take part in this Mystery Gift event because while it’s live starting today, it will be remain live until March 27 so you have over a month to add Shaymin to your Pokédex. 

While waiting to receive Oak’s Letter, read about the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Daybreak update, which is out later today, and then watch the reveal trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Are you excited to add Shaymin to your party? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off

Products In This Article

Pokémon Brilliant Diamondcover

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Pokémon Shining Pearlcover

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Platform:
Switch
Release Date:
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Popular Content