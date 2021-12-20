PSA

New Mystery Gift Event For Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl Now Live

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 20, 2021 at 07:33 AM

A new Mystery Gift event for the latest Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (BDSP), is now live. 

This news comes by way of Serebii.net, which reported that the mystery gift event is now live for all players. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer something like the shiny Zacia and Zamazenta recently distributed via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Instead of an actual Pokémon, this event is giving players some statues for their secret bases. 

More specifically, the Mystery Gift code, MERRYCHR1STMAS, will give all players a jade-colored statue of Pacharisu, Lucario, Rhyperior, Electivire, and Glaceon. The smaller statues such as that of Pacharisu and Glaceon are quite cute, but if you’re looking for something more intimidating for your base, the Rhyperior and Electivire statues have you covered. The Rhyperior statue, in particular, is massive, standing nearly twice as tall as your player character. 

Players have until December 25 to redeem this Mystery Gift

Serebii.net also points out another Mystery Gift event that’s currently ongoing. From now until May 22, 2022, players can enter the code BDSPUNDERGROUND to get statues of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup – the starters of BDSP. 

For more about BDSP, check out our thoughts on it in Game Informer’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review and then check out Game Informer’s list of the top 25 Pokémon in Diamond and Pearl. If you haven’t played these remakes or just got started, check out Game Informer’s six tips for every new trainer in the Sinnoh region.   

[Source: Serebii.net]

Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
