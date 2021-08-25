New House Of Ashes Trailer From Supermassive Games Shows The True Threat, Collector's Edition Revealed

The Dark Pictures Anthology from Supermassive Games continues with House of Ashes and we got a new look at what's ahead during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony. The latest gameplay shows off the tensions of war when paired against a supernatural element. When the real threat is a sinister being steeped in historic evil, House of Ashes tasks players with trying to survive while learning how to fight the seemingly unfightable.

The story is set within Iraq circa 2003 in the shadows of the Zagros mountains. The military unit deployed in this area finds a threat they weren't expecting when both sides of the war fall through the ruins of a decremented Sumerian temple. When all communication goes completely dark, a terrifying fight for survival begins. Those trapped must figure out how to escape the ancient evil that lurks below, a being that has been woken from its slumber by the disturbance and is looking for new prey to devour.

The latest gameplay trailer seen at the top of the article shows off the tensions between our protagonists as the situation continues to devolve into one filled with uncertainty. Like previous entries from the Dark Pictures Anthology, choices matter, and how you play the game will determine the outcome. Can you make it through to the end with minimal deaths? That's for you to decide, but the latest trailer promises a dark thrill for those seeking a new horror adventure.

Also included in the trailer was a new look at the third entry's Collector's Edition, which you can see below:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes arrives October 22, 2021, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.

