gamescom 2021
    &bnsp;
https://youtu.be/aoCHkDicr1k

New House Of Ashes Trailer From Supermassive Games Shows The True Threat, Collector's Edition Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 25, 2021 at 01:00 PM

The Dark Pictures Anthology from Supermassive Games continues with House of Ashes and we got a new look at what's ahead during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live ceremony. The latest gameplay shows off the tensions of war when paired against a supernatural element. When the real threat is a sinister being steeped in historic evil, House of Ashes tasks players with trying to survive while learning how to fight the seemingly unfightable. 

The story is set within Iraq circa 2003 in the shadows of the Zagros mountains. The military unit deployed in this area finds a threat they weren't expecting when both sides of the war fall through the ruins of a decremented Sumerian temple. When all communication goes completely dark, a terrifying fight for survival begins. Those trapped must figure out how to escape the ancient evil that lurks below, a being that has been woken from its slumber by the disturbance and is looking for new prey to devour. 

The latest gameplay trailer seen at the top of the article shows off the tensions between our protagonists as the situation continues to devolve into one filled with uncertainty. Like previous entries from the Dark Pictures Anthology, choices matter, and how you play the game will determine the outcome. Can you make it through to the end with minimal deaths? That's for you to decide, but the latest trailer promises a dark thrill for those seeking a new horror adventure. 

Also included in the trailer was a new look at the third entry's Collector's Edition, which you can see below: 

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes arrives October 22, 2021, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashescover

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Preview
Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

Everything We Know About NBA 2K22 So Far

News
Halo Infinite Will Not Have Campaign Co-Op Or Forge At Launch, Confirms 343 Industries

Halo Infinite Will Not Have Campaign Co-Op Or Forge At Launch, Confirms 343 Industries