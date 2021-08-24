livestream
xbox gamescom 2021

Xbox Gamescom 2021 Event Watch Along With Game Informer

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase is today and we are ready to see what else Team Green has in store! From more hardware news to new game reveals, we've got 90 full minutes of live stream goodness to enjoy and we want to check it out with you! 

The event kicks off today, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. PT with the Opening Night Live ceremony going down on August 25 at 11:00 a.m. PT. The event will be co-streamed by the amazing Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager as they dive deeper into the games arriving later this year and what else Microsoft has up its proverbial sleeve. To learn more about "our biggest games line up ever," there will be more updates from already revealed titles, including some of Xbox's third-party partners, as well as some more on holiday releases and news of Xbox Game Pass. 

For those ready to see what is in store, join Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) and Steve Saylor (@SteveSaylor) as we watch along with the Game Informer community. Depending on what's shown, there may be some excited squeals, some disappointed groans, and the usual shenanigans. Why get coffee when you can hang out in chat instead, am I right? 

Ready to tune in? It's going down at 1:00 p.m. EST right here on the official Game Informer Twitch. Come for the cool game announcements, stay for the chill vibes this fine Tuesday morning! 

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

