New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Shows Off Impressive Parkour During Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 is officially here and Xbox is kicking things off with its showcase to bring in a week of gaming news and celebrations. One of the titles shown during Xbox's stage time is Dying Light 2 Stay Human and the new gameplay shows off what fans can expect from the flexible combat and impressive parkour abilities.

The latest Dying Light 2 gameplay centers around the game's parkour and unique means for players to traverse the city. Sitting down with Tymon Smektala, the game's lead designer, the Gamescom inside look dives deeper into all of the creative ways players can take to combat. Go ham by tanking your way through foes or take a more strategic approach with Dying Light 2's verticality; the choice is yours and choosing is half the fun.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises an "advanced, realistic movement system" that intertwines parkour with actual combat, making it more than just a means to go from point A to point B. As Aiden, players will become a weapon themselves and learn what it truly means to stay alive in a world where everyone is infected.

The Xbox showcase also shared how combat will vary against different enemy types. It's not just the infected that Aiden will have to contend with, but other humans, as well. Factions splinter, powerful groups emerge, and the thought of survival becomes the center focus. It's an interesting concept, one that looks stunning in the latest gameplay seen above.

Also revealed during Techland's portion of the Xbox Gamescom showcase is more about Techland GG (Gamers and Goodies). GG, for those that may not know, is a community hub that aims to expand, connect, and immerse players in the worlds that this studio has created, including both the first Dying Light game and its sequel. You can learn more about that right here.

As for the game itself, Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on December 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Catch up on all of the latest Dying Light news with our dedicated hub after watching the latest gameplay action!

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related!