gamescom 2021

New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Shows Off Impressive Parkour During Gamescom 2021

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM

Gamescom 2021 is officially here and Xbox is kicking things off with its showcase to bring in a week of gaming news and celebrations. One of the titles shown during Xbox's stage time is Dying Light 2 Stay Human and the new gameplay shows off what fans can expect from the flexible combat and impressive parkour abilities. 

The latest Dying Light 2 gameplay centers around the game's parkour and unique means for players to traverse the city. Sitting down with Tymon Smektala, the game's lead designer, the Gamescom inside look dives deeper into all of the creative ways players can take to combat. Go ham by tanking your way through foes or take a more strategic approach with Dying Light 2's verticality; the choice is yours and choosing is half the fun. 

Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises an "advanced, realistic movement system" that intertwines parkour with actual combat, making it more than just a means to go from point A to point B. As Aiden, players will become a weapon themselves and learn what it truly means to stay alive in a world where everyone is infected. 

The Xbox showcase also shared how combat will vary against different enemy types. It's not just the infected that Aiden will have to contend with, but other humans, as well. Factions splinter, powerful groups emerge, and the thought of survival becomes the center focus. It's an interesting concept, one that looks stunning in the latest gameplay seen above. 

Also revealed during Techland's portion of the Xbox Gamescom showcase is more about Techland GG (Gamers and Goodies). GG, for those that may not know, is a community hub that aims to expand, connect, and immerse players in the worlds that this studio has created, including both the first Dying Light game and its sequel. You can learn more about that right here.

As for the game itself, Dying Light 2 Stay Human arrives on December 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players. Catch up on all of the latest Dying Light news with our dedicated hub after watching the latest gameplay action!

If comments are still showing as disabled, a site update is happening on our side that has caused a temporary takedown. We hope to have them back up and running soon so our community can go back to sharing their thoughts with us about everything gaming-related! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dying Light 2 Stay Humancover

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Fallout TV Show Details Teased, &quot;It&#039;s Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure&quot;

Fallout TV Show Details Teased, "It's Just A Gonzo, Crazy, Funny Adventure"

News
Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Good News, Skyrim Is Re-Releasing For The Millionth Time With Skyrim Anniversary Edition

interview
Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Neill Blomkamp On Getting His Ear Blown Off Shooting Halo

Feature
On Second Thought...

Double Fine Revives Its Beloved Platformer With Psychonauts 2

Review
Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

Psychonauts 2 Review – Well Worth The Wait

gamer culture
Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn&#039;t Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Brendan Fraser Almost Missed His Meet And Greet Because He Couldn't Put His Nintendo Switch Down

Review
Madden NFL 22 Review – Short Of The First Down

Madden NFL 22 Review – Short Of The First Down

gamer culture
First Look At Netflix&#039;s Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

First Look At Netflix's Cowboy Bebop With New Set Photos, Release Date Revealed

Review
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Review – In Space, No One Can Hear You Snore

News
343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op

343 Considered Delaying Halo Infinite Again Instead Of Shipping Without Campaign Co-Op