Limited Edition Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Controller Splashes On The Color

Today’s Xbox Showcase brought news on a number of games, but near its conclusion, we also got a look at a new accessory on the way to the market. The new Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller was announced, and it looks positively vivacious.

The new controller features a mix of pink, blue, and yellow colors, applied to look like paint splashes on the floor of a particularly active car shop. The left thumbstick picks up the light blue color, while the right thumbstick pops with pink. The controller is said to have custom grips inspired by racing wheels, and it also features a transparent yellow finish – a first for the Xbox controller.

A purchase of the new controller also brings with it some exclusive content for the upcoming game, including a Forza edition car, a cosmetic item, and a victory emote.

“It just feels like it’s a part of the Horizon festival,” says Forza Horizon 5’s creative director Mike Brown. "Like it just dropped out of the game into your lap.”

Functionally, the new limited edition Forza Horizon 5 controller maintains the mold of what we’ve come to expect from the latest iteration of Microsoft’s controller. Namely, you can expect to find textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid d-pad, and a dedicated share button. The 3.5mm stereo headset jack supports any compatible headset. And through a combination of Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology, you can use the controller to connect to PC, console, mobile phones, and tablets.

The controller is said to celebrate Mexican car culture and music, which is in keeping with the sprawling new setting for Forza Horizon 5. You can read more about the latest details on the game right here.

In the meantime, if you can’t wait to get your hands on the colorful new controller, pre-orders are available now.

