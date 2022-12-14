God Of War Series Ordered At Amazon Prime Video, Cory Barlog Will Executive Produce

PlayStation revealed earlier this year that it was developing new TV shows based on Gran Turismo, Horizon, and God of War. At the time, PlayStation Productions said the Horizon series was happening at Netflix (read some details about that here) and the God of War series was being handled by Amazon. That was it, though.

Now, we know a little bit more about this God of War series, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, as reported by Deadline. Amazon Prime Video has officially given a series order to God of War and as the name suggests, it will be based on the hit PlayStation franchise (which just received a sequel last month). More specifically, it will take place during the Norse era of Kratos' adventures, seemingly bypassing his more gruesome and violent Greek history. God of War (2018) director Cory Barlog will executive produce Prime Video's series.

The series will follow Kratos' journey with his son, Atreus, to the highest peak in all the realms to spread his late wife's ashes. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man) will write the series and Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will be the showrunner.

"We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope says. "Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos."

Barlog will executive produce the series alongside Fergus and Otsby. Other producers attached to the project include PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee, according to Deadline. Santa Monica Studio's Jeff Ketcham will co-executive produce the series, as well.

"The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders says. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio."

Qizilbash says "God of War is one of PlayStation's most awarded video games" and the team is "excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," according to Deadline.

Here's hoping they do the right thing and cast Christopher Judge as Kratos.

[Source: Deadline]

