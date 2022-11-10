New Dragon Age: Absolution Trailer Reveals December Premiere Date

Dragon Age: Absolution is coming to Netflix on December 9. A new trailer provides a deeper look into the adult animated series' premise and new heroes.

The story centers on Miriam, an elven mercenary and former slave tasked with stealing a powerful and dangerous artifact. When the heist goes awry, the situation escalates into a larger fight for survival for Miriam and her friends. Set in Tevinter, the show features an original cast of heroes and, potentially, some old favorites (the characters at 0:45 look a lot like Cassandra and Leliana). Check out the trailer below.

First announced during Netflix Geeked Week in June, Dragon Age: Absolution’s cast includes Kimberly Brooks (Miriam), Matthew Mercer (Fairbanks), Ashly Burch (Qwydion), Phil Lamarr (Roland), and Josh Keaton (Rezaren). The series consists of six 30-minute episodes.

Though steeped in Dragon Age lore, it remains to be seen if the show has any connection to the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Absolution is far from the only video game adaptation Netflix has in the works. The CG-animated Sonic Prime also premieres in December. The streaming giant also announced a live-action Gears of War movie and its own animated series.