Sonic Prime Races Onto Netflix This December
Netflix's Sonic Prime series will hit the subscription service this December.
More specifically, Sonic Prime will hit Netflix on December 15. This news comes by way of IGN, which exclusively revealed the release date today on Twitter alongside eight new character posters featuring Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Tails, Eggman, Big the Cat & Froggy, Shadow, Rouge, and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog. Check them out below:
Netflix will be debuting a new teaser for Sonic Prime during their new weekly live stream show called Geeked: Toon-In airing at 5 PM on October 27th via Netflix's Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch. pic.twitter.com/iZabWrcpvd— IGN (@IGN) October 27, 2022
While waiting for Sonic Prime to hit Netflix on December 15, watch the first teaser trailer for the series and then check out this official trailer.
