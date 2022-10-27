gamer culture
Sonic Prime Netflix release date

Sonic Prime Races Onto Netflix This December

by Wesley LeBlanc on Oct 27, 2022 at 01:24 PM

Netflix's Sonic Prime series will hit the subscription service this December. 

More specifically, Sonic Prime will hit Netflix on December 15. This news comes by way of IGN, which exclusively revealed the release date today on Twitter alongside eight new character posters featuring Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Tails, Eggman, Big the Cat & Froggy, Shadow, Rouge, and of course, Sonic the Hedgehog. Check them out below: 

While waiting for Sonic Prime to hit Netflix on December 15, watch the first teaser trailer for the series and then check out this official trailer.

[Source: IGN]

