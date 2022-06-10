Netflix Geeked Week
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A1PSiPSs_k

    Netflix Animated Series Dragon Age Absolution Revealed

    by Kimberley Wallace on Jun 10, 2022 at 12:22 PM

    Dragon Age fans have something to tide them over as they wait for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Today, at Netflix Geeked Week, we got our first look at a new animated series from BioWare based on its beloved property called Dragon Age Absolution.

    The showcased a cool animated style and new characters in the universe. However, it was not confirmed if this will tie into the upcoming game. The trailer stated: "New heroes will rise" and "a new saga begins," making it seem like it offers a fresh entry point to the franchise. It's also been a long time since we had some new Dragon Age lore. At the forefront of the trailer was a mysterious new character, as well as big powers and big baddies. 

    Dragon Age Absolution hits in December. 

    You can also watch the full trailer above to analyze every little detail. 

    Kimberley Wallace
    Kimberley Wallace
    Features Editor
    Kimberley is usually playing the latest RPG, sports title, or narrative-driven experience. She has also amassed more than two hundred Stanley Cups while playing as the Blackhawks in various NHL games.
