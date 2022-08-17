gamer culture
Fallout TV Series Leaked Set Photos

The Fallout TV Show Looks Great If Leaked Set Photos Are Any Indication

by Wesley LeBlanc on Aug 17, 2022 at 08:11 AM

Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, and Amazon Studios announced in 2020 that a Fallout television series was on the way.

Not much has been revealed about it since then, other than a report from 2021 that detailed the show as a “gonzo, crazy, funny adventure.” However, images from the production’s set have begun to leak online, as reported by Eurogamer, and the show looks true and accurate to the famed video game series. 

Check them out for yourself in the tweets below

As you can see, the vault looks pretty spot-on, as do other details like the Vault-Tec logo. Even the vault suits look amazing, although, as the person who snapped that image mentioned, they are a little different from what we’re used to in the games. Nonetheless, my excitement for this series has grown considerably since seeing these images. Hopefully, this same attention to detail has been put into the writing. 

There is no release date for this series. 

[Source: Eurogamer]

What do you think of these images? Let us know in the comments below!

