Lego Reveals Largest Super Mario Build Yet And It’s None Other Than Bowser

Lego and Nintendo have collaborated for years, from sets for the famous plumber’s brother Luigi to this excellent Super Mario 64 set. Now, the two have teamed up once more to give Lego fans the largest Super Mario build yet, and it’s the most infamous villain in the entire Mushroom Kingdom: Bowser.

Revealed today, this is the biggest Lego Bowser to date, according to Lego, clocking in at 2807 pieces. Dubbed Lego Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser, this build is a “highly detailed recreation of the King of the Koopas, complete with controllable movements and the ability to launch a fireball, reflective of Bowser’s huge and powerful features.”

This set is notable for Lego, too, because it utilizes newly-created Lego elements to recreate the look of Bowser’s iconic back spikes. Plus, it features a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser’s head and neck movements and his mouth, arms, leg, and tail. If you own the Lego Super Mario Starter Course, you can choose to battle Bowser against Lego Mario, Luigi, or Peach.

“Bowser is, quite simply, the ultimate boss – and we’re delighted to announce that we’re introducing this oversized version to the Lego Super Mario adult line for a little added peril,” Lego Super Mario senior designer Carl Merriam writes in a press release. “Since we launched Lego Super Mario two years ago, we’ve been on such a journey – gradually expanding with the most iconic and recognizable characters in the Lego Super Mario universe.

“Adding Lego Super Mario: The Mighty Bowser really is a blast from the past for many adult fans of Lego. He might be the big boss, but he still brings back a warm feeling of nostalgia to adult Super Mario fans worldwide. Just as defeating Bowser was always the ultimate challenge in the Super Mario games, here we’re challenging fans to build the King of the Koopas from nearly 3000 pieces. We know they’re up to the task and will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on this great new addition to the Super Mario line.”

This Bowser build will go on sale on Oct. 1 and will retail for $269.99.

Are you going to be picking up The Mighty Bowser? Let us know in the comments below!