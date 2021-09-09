LEGO Super Mario 64 Set Revealed For A Block-Smashing Good Time

gamer culture
    
The LEGO Super Mario universe continues to grow, this time with a new Super Mario 64 Block set to take that Nintendo love to even greater heights. At first glance, you see a simple block — the same block you've seen a million times throughout the franchise. Upon closer inspection, however, you can see an entire little universe hiding within. 

The latest LEGO addition comes at the perfect time, celebrating 25 years of Super Mario 64. What better way to celebrate than with some of the most iconic levels from the N64 experience? Open up the block, as seen in the video at the top of the article, to reveal four different levels to enjoy in real life: Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Mountain, Peach's Castle, and Lethal Lava Trouble.

Create your own worlds utilizing these different levels, and add it to the ever-growing Super Mario LEGO line already available. But it's more than just a recreation, it's fully interactive. The new set comes with several iconic figures from the series, including Peach herself, and when paired with others like Mario and Luigin, the scene becomes alive in a fun way. 

 

 

“We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the LEGO Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64,” said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group. “It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we’re building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans.”

Interested? You can learn more about the latest set, which will arrive on Ocotober 1, 2021, right here

Thoughts on the latest addition to the growing LEGO Super Mario line? What would you like to see added next? Shout out with those thoughts in the comment section below. Waluigi would want you to. 

