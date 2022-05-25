Take A Look At Obi-Wan Kenobi's First Wave Of Funko Pops

It's shaping up to be a great weekend for people who like getting lost in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Celebration kicks off tomorrow in Anaheim, Calif, and the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi hit Disney's streaming service a day later. Obi-Wan will also join the fight in Fortnite tomorrow night. And we should really start celebrating Star Wars right now, as today is the anniversary of A New Hope's theatrical release.

If past Star Wars Celebrations are any example to follow, we'll see plenty of collectibles announcements over the weekend. Some toy manufacturers are getting out in front of the potential bombardment of news. Funko just announced the first wave of Pops based on the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and I'm guessing we'll see more in the days to come.

This line offers a new version of Obi-Wan, looking slightly older than he did in Revenge of the Sith. We're also getting a menacing sculpt of Darth Vader, who looks exactly like you would expect. The only new character is Reva, the Third Sister, looking ready to ignite her lightsaber. A deluxe version of Obi-Wan riding an Eopie is also on the way. All of these figures are expected to hit retailers in October. You can see them below: