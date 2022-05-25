From Fallen Order 2 To The Mandalorian 3: What To Expect From This Weekend's Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration kicks off tomorrow in Anaheim, Calif. I've had the pleasure of attending this show a few times over the years, and find it to be joyous, exciting, and one of the greatest places to go for people watching, thanks to the wealth of stormtroopers, Jedi, and astromech droids roaming the halls.

Disney and Lucasfilm always bring a few surprises to Celebration, and I have a feeling we'll see a good number of them this year. The show runs until Sunday and should be packed with announcements. Here's what I expect to see, and how you can tune in to see the reveals as they happen:

-Thursday, May 26-

New TV Shows and Movies

Most of us will likely watch the first two episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi this weekend, and more info on this show and what's coming next for TV and theaters will likely be shown during Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase at 11 a.m. PT. We'll likely see the first teaser trailer for Andor, the live-action series spinning out of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, starring Diego Luna. Hot on the heels of that could be a look at the second season of the animated show, Bad Batch. If Lucasfilm wants the live audience to erupt, don't be surprised if the showcase concludes with a teaser for the third season of The Mandalorian (although this could be saved for Jon Favreau's panel later in the show).

These showcases are always loaded with star power, and I have to assume Ewan McGregor will be there. Pedro Pascal is also likely with an animatronic Grogu in hand. The biggest surprises would be getting information (and potentially teaser images) from Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins' announced Star Wars films.

The YouTube link below will take you to the showcase when it kicks off:

What's Coming To Books

After a short break, we'll learn about the next batch of Star Wars books and comics at the Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel, which kicks off at 1 p.m. PT. We'll likely get additional looks at Marvel Comics' Obi-Wan prequel series, which shows him as a youngling, as well as the forthcoming Mandalorian comic adaptation. Lucasfilm's official description for the panel outlines the other publishers that will be on stage: "From adult novels to kids comics, from the time of the High Republic to the rise of the First Order, this is the place to dive deeper into the stories from a galaxy far, far away. Featuring details on new and upcoming titles from Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Dark Horse, and more! Including all-new announcements and reveals from a galaxy far, far away!"

For Your Collectibles Shelves

Statues, props, and more collectibles will be discussed during the lengthy hour-and-a-half-long Star Wars Collectibles panel, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. PT. Star Wars' official listing for this panel promises "a surprise or two along the way." My guess is we'll see some Obi-Wan collectible announcements.

The High Republic

Although we'll learn a little bit about The High Republic's future in the publishing panel, we'll get a deeper dive into what is coming next during The High Republic: For Light and Life panel, starting at 3 p.m. PT. The focus will be on this ongoing lore's Phase II: Quest of the Jedi.

-Friday, May 27-

LEGO!

This hour-long Summer of Lego Star Wars panel unites Lego Group with Lucasfilm to discuss the recently released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game, along with a few forthcoming set announcements. We also hope new DLC is shown for the game. The panel kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The Black Series

Hasbro always brings a few big action figure announcements to Celebration, and we have a feeling Obi-Wan will be a huge focus this year. Rumor is a new Inquisitor lightsaber from the show is on the way. I also expect to see plenty from the Black Series and Vintage Collection at this Hasbro Star Wars panel. News from it will start hitting as it unfolds at 3:30 p.m. PT.

-Saturday, May 28-



The Mandalorian

This is where we'll likely see the most from The Mandalorian's third season. Both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be on stage to talk about their show's future. We will likely also learn about other projects that spin out of it. Again, expect to see an animatronic Grogu. The Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni panel kicks off at 11 a.m. PT.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

The first Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game was announced during a panel, but it would appear a sit down with the creative team is not in the cards this year. That said, I still think we'll see a trailer hit the internet on one of the show's days, along with a few details. It could also be a part of the show's kick-off showcase from Lucasfilm, which would give it the biggest spotlight of the weekend.