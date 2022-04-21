Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Delayed 8 Months

Sony has delayed Spider-Man: Across The Universe, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, from Oct. 7 to June 2, 2023.

This marks a nearly eight-month delay for the animated sequel that is set to star Shameik Moore and Hailey Steinfeld as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, respectively, as reported by Deadline. When Across The Spider-Verse was previously revealed, it was shown to be a Part I, with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part II slated to release after it. More specifically, it’s dated for March 29, 2024.

As for why this delay has happened, that remains unclear. Sony hasn’t stated why Across The Spider-Verse Part I has been delayed. However, considering we’re in a pandemic, it’s possible the delay is related to COVID-19, which has caused delays across the movie industry, games industry, and more. Or perhaps, more simply, the filmmaking team needs more time.

Into The Spider-Verse made roughly $375 million worldwide at the box office and considering the franchise is even more popular now than it was upon release, there’s a good chance Across The Spider-Verse easily eclipses that. Only time will tell, though.

Deadline’s report also states that Sony’s other animated movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile has moved up from its Nov. 18 date to Oct. 7, taking Across The Spider-Verse’s original release date. Elsewhere in Sony’s somewhat disjointed Spider-Man-related universe, Madame Web, which will star Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Dakota Johnson, has received a July 7, 2023 release date.

While waiting for Across The Spider-Verse, read Game Informer’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review to find out why it’s a great Spider-Man game, and then check out the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 after that. If you need even more comic book games in your life, watch this reveal of Insomniac’s Wolverine game.

[Source: Deadline]

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments below!