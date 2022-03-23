Cal Kestis' Lightsaber From Stars Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Arrives At Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge Parks This Week

If you’re a fan of 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and plan to visit Galaxy Edge at one of the Disney parks in the near future, there’s good news. As spotted by Venture Beat, Cal Kestis’ lightsaber hilt will soon be available to purchase, thanks to it winning a 2020 fan poll for requested legacy lightsabers.

Beginning March 25, you can buy Cal’s legacy lightsaber hilt at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. It sports the signature damaged base but comes with a dual lightsaber adapter. That means you can make it a double-bladed sword should you buy a second hilt. You can display the replica as is, or add a blade to it at Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers store. Actor Cameron Monaghan, who portrayed Cal in the game, visited Disneyland to get an early peek at his signature weapon and make it a full lightsaber. You can view the photos from his visit, such as the one above, at the Disney Parks Blog.

There’s no word how much Cal’s weapon will cost, but replica lightsabers can run for over $100, and adding a blade to them is similarly pricey. You can only buy the lightsaber at Galaxy’s Edge in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL or Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA.

You can watch us relieve Cal Ketis’ entire journey in our ongoing Super Replay of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which may hold you over as we eagerly await the confirmed sequel.

[Source: Disney Parks Blog via Venture Beat]