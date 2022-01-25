Respawn Entertainment Currently Developing Multiple Star Wars IPs, Including Next Jedi: Fallen Order Game
The developer behind the Titanfall franchise, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is looking to expand upon the galaxy far, far away once again. EA and Lucasfilm Games dropped a press release this morning that announced Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars IPs. Multiple titles are in the works, including the next chapter in the Jedi: Fallen Order universe, an FPS with Peter Hirschmann (executive producer on the original Battlefronts), and a strategy game via a publishing collaboration with Bit Reactor.
The press release reads as follows:
While Star Wars has always been a mainstay in the video game industry, it seems as if we’re ushering in a new age of exciting next-gen experiences for the franchise. In addition to the Respawn-led titles, Star Wars Eclipse looks to tell a darker story with the impressive levels of interactivity that developer Quantic Dream is known for. Moreover, an open-world experience helmed by Ubisoft might be the exciting answer fans have wanted since EA VIsceral’s ambitious project was canceled back in 2019.
