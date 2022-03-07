Amazon Reportedly Developing A Live-Action God Of War Series

According to Deadline, Amazon is vying to bring God of War to its streaming service as a live-action TV show.

The outlet reports that sources close to the matter have told them Amazon is currently negotiating for the show. Reportedly, the showrunners of Amazon’s hit sci-fi show The Expanse, as well as The Wheel of Time, will helm the series alongside PlayStation Productions. Representatives from both Sony and Amazon Studios declined to comment on Deadline’s story.

There’s no word on what the show itself would entail or whether it’s based on the original Greek mythology series or the current Norse-themed games. Either would make sense given that PlayStation Productions exists to expand Sony’s first-party franchises into broader media, such as the recent Uncharted film and upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie.

If true, it wouldn’t be the first video game live-action show on Amazon’s plate. It’s currently developing a Fallout show, recently casting Walton Goggins in an unknown role. Other video game adaptions hitting TV include HBO’s The Last of Us, which premieres next year, and Paramount+ subscribers can look forward to the upcoming Halo series. Paramount also recently announced a Sonic the Hedgehog movie spin-off starring Knuckles.

[Source: Deadline via IGN]