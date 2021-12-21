News

Ghost of Tsushima Movie Director Gives Update On The Film’s Status

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 21, 2021

It might be a while until we learn more about the Ghost of Tsushima movie adaptation currently in the works.

That’s because director Chad Stahelski, who’s perhaps best known for directing all three John Wick films (as well as the upcoming fourth one, too), told IGN in a new interview that the team behind it wants to do right by the game. To do that, the team is taking its time. 

“We just want to do it right,” Stahelski said. “You know how video game adaptations can go. So we’re taking our time and doing it right. We’re working very closely with game developers to make sure we stick to what’s great about it.” 

IGN notes that Stahelski stated that a script is still being developed for the movie. He also said that fans of Ghost of Tsushima “would be very happy with what we’re working on,” noting that he’s played it “many times,” which is something that initially drew him to the project.

When asked if Jin Sakai English voice actor Daisuke Tsuji would be reprising his role in the film, Stahelski said, “we’ll see,” and they “haven’t gotten that far yet.” Only time will tell for now. 

For now, read about the original announcement of a Ghost of Tsushima movie and then read about how Tsuje really wants in on the film – he even said he entirely agrees to butt-nudity in it. Read our thoughts on the game in Game Informer’s Ghost of Tsushima review after that. 

[Source: IGN]

Are you excited about this Ghost of Tsushima movie? Let us know in the comments below!

