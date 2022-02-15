Halo TV Series Getting An Early Second Season Renewal

Variety is reporting that Paramount Plus has a few more missions for Master Chief to go on for the streaming network. The television adaptation Halo, based on the game franchise of the same name, is getting a second season prior to the airing of its first season.

Along with the early renewal of the series, a new showrunner is taking over for the sophomore suite of episodes. According to Variety, Brave New World creator and Fear the Walking Dead co-executive producer, David Wiener will be helming the show moving forward. He'll be taking the place of former showrunners Kyle Killen (who left partway through season one) and Steven Kane. Kane reportedly departed the project after completing the first season due to the "massive scope of the series" and the two years of production it took the first set of episodes to film due to COVID complications.

There's no word on what kind of threats the UNSC and Master Chief will face in season two of Halo, and we likely won't know until credits roll on the debut season. Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief/John-117, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor will reprise her role as the AI Cortana. The show also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy.



Halo premieres on Paramount Plus on March 24. Check out a recent trailer for the show here, and read about some legal drama surrounding Halo that could affect the TV series.