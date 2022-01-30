gamer culture

Halo The Series Trailer Reveals March Premiere Date, First Look At Cortana And Covenant

by Marcus Stewart on Jan 30, 2022 at 03:52 PM

As previously announced, a new trailer for Paramount’s Halo TV series premiered today, giving us an even better look at the much-anticipated adaptation and a premier date. 

The show starts from the beginning, with Dr. Halsey (played by Natascha McElhon) selling the UNSC on Master Chief’s exceptional combat prowess but, most importantly, his ability to be controlled. But when Chief encounters an ancient artifact, he uncovers a plot that may require him to act independently in a manner that may rub his superiors the wrong way. 

The new trailer provides the first looks at the Covenant, specifically Elites, who look pretty accurate in the brief clips of them battling Master Chief. We also get a glimpse of the show’s more human-toned (and slightly unsettling) Cortana, who is still voiced by Jen Taylor. The biggest adjustment will be getting used to Chief’s new voice, with actor Pablo Schreiber bringing him to life. Lastly, we found out that Halo premieres exclusively on Paramount + on March 24.

What do you think of this new look at Halo? Will you be tuning in on March 24? Let us know in the comments!

