Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Spider-Men Did The Meme

They did it. They did the thing. And it’s awesome.

If you’ve seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, then you know of its biggest secrets (which is one of the movie industry’s worst-kept secrets): there are three Spider-Mans, err, Spider-Men, in it and accompanying Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire’s own iteration of the character. In the movie, they kind of allude to the most infamous Spider-Man meme out there – the three Spider-Man pointing at each other, surprised to see other iterations of themselves – but now, Marvel has released a better, official version of it.

As you can see in the image above, Holland, Maguire, and Garfield perfectly replicated the meme in their own suits and it’s everything we imagined it would be. Plus, it comes alongside news that Spider-Man: No Way Home can be streamed digitally on March 22 before it hits 4K and Blu-ray on April 12.

