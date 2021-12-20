gamer culture

Blood Origin: First Teaser Trailer For Witcher Prequel Series Released

by Wesley LeBlanc on Dec 20, 2021 at 09:17 AM

Hot off the heels of the release of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, the subscription streaming company has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel to the show, The Witcher: Blood Origin

As previously announced by Netflix, this prequel show takes place in the same world as The Witcher Continent that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia inhabits, but it’s more focused on the elven side of things. The trailer features plenty of Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, as well as new looks at Sophia Brown’s Élle, Jacob Collins-Levy’s Eredin, and more. This is just a taste of who we’ll be seeing in the six-episode prequel when it hits sometime in 2022. 

“Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher,” a tweet from the official Witcher account reads. “The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjuction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves collided.” 

As you can see in the trailer, there’s no Geralt to be found in this series. However, as Netflix notes, Blood Origin is about the Conjuction of the Spheres, which paves the way for Geralt’s story on the Continent 1200 years later. 

While waiting for Blood Origin, check out Season 2 of The Witcher, which just hit Netflix on Friday. Read about how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting DLC inspired by the Netflix TV series after that and then check out Game Informer’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt review.  

Are you excited about Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments below!

On
On
Off
Off
Wesley LeBlanc
Wesley LeBlanc
Associate Editor
Wesley has been writing about games professionally for years. When he's not writing about games, he's playing them (hopefully). He desperately wants a PS5 patch for Bloodborne, too, and refuses to give up hope that one's on the way.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Witcher 3: Wild Huntcover

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
May 19, 2015 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC), 
October 15, 2019 (Switch), 
2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

Popular Content

Feature
2022 Video Game Release Schedule

2022 Video Game Release Schedule

GOTY 2021
Game Informer&#039;s Top 10 Games Of 2021

Game Informer's Top 10 Games Of 2021

Feature
The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

The Top 10 Marvel Games Of All Time

Feature
The Top 10 Game Boy Games

The Top 10 Game Boy Games

News
DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

DNF Duel Open Beta Begins Later Today

Feature
Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

Updated: All Of The Marvel And DC Superheroes In Fortnite

News
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crossing Over With Odyssey, Year Two Roadmap Revealed

News
George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

George R.R. Martin Comments On His Elden Ring Collaboration

feature
Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game of the Year

Why Halo Infinite Is Our 2021 Game of the Year

News
Dr. Disrespect Launches New AAA Studio With Call Of Duty, Halo Veterans

Dr. Disrespect Launches New AAA Studio With Call Of Duty, Halo Veterans