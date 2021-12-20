Blood Origin: First Teaser Trailer For Witcher Prequel Series Released

Hot off the heels of the release of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, the subscription streaming company has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming prequel to the show, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

As previously announced by Netflix, this prequel show takes place in the same world as The Witcher Continent that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia inhabits, but it’s more focused on the elven side of things. The trailer features plenty of Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, as well as new looks at Sophia Brown’s Élle, Jacob Collins-Levy’s Eredin, and more. This is just a taste of who we’ll be seeing in the six-episode prequel when it hits sometime in 2022.

“Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher,” a tweet from the official Witcher account reads. “The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin will dive into the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjuction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves collided.”

As you can see in the trailer, there’s no Geralt to be found in this series. However, as Netflix notes, Blood Origin is about the Conjuction of the Spheres, which paves the way for Geralt’s story on the Continent 1200 years later.

While waiting for Blood Origin, check out Season 2 of The Witcher, which just hit Netflix on Friday. Read about how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting DLC inspired by the Netflix TV series after that and then check out Game Informer’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt review.

Are you excited about Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments below!