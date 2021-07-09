The Witcher 3 Is Getting DLC Inspired By The Netflix TV Series With Its PS5, Xbox Series X Update

You thought The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ride was over? Think again, because WitcherCon just confirmed that in addition to the next-gen update for the fantasy game, it's also getting new DLC inspired by the Netflix series adaptation of the books that inspired the fantasy adventure from CD Projekt RED.

The Witcher 3 is getting next-gen upgrades for the open-world video game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, which we've known about for a while, but what we didn't know is that there is added content to dive back into. The official The Witcher Twitter account offered up a sneak peek at the cover art for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition alongside the promise that more information about the added content will be "coming soon."

The latest update about the game is only a small part of the Witcher news that has dropped today as part of the first-ever WitcherCon experience. Earlier, we got our first full trailer at Netflix's The Witcher season 2, as well as a release date set for December 17, a new collectibles line, and more! You can learn more by checking out our previous coverage here.

Regarding the game itself, The Witcher 3 was a phenomenal RPG experience winning countless awards and praise from the community. With expansions bigger than previous games, a story that kept the player enthralled, and badass monsters to take down, the third entry in the games was the creme de la creme of Geralt-related experiences. The next-gen update for Wild Hunt is great for both veterans of the franchise and newcomers that may have been on the fence about jumping in. It's also great for the future of The Witcher community, especially since a new game set within this universe is on the way from CD Projekt RED.

What are your thoughts on the surprise new DLC for The Witcher 3? Any guesses on what the DLC will be? Cosmetics only? Sound off with your predictions in the comment section below!