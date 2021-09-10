gamer culture

Insomniac's Upcoming Spider-Man 2 Inspires An Amazing PS5 Custom Controller

by Andrew Reiner on Sep 10, 2021 at 05:00 PM

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment shocked the world yesterday with two gargantuan reveals. We first learned Insomniac was making a Wolverine game, spearheaded by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director). This duo recently worked together at Insomniac on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. That bombshell announcement was quickly followed up with another: Insomniac is also working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it's coming out in 2023!

If you are into controller and console fan art, you are likely familiar with the work of an artist known only as "Pope." His Twitter feed is filled with his creations, and one of his latest is a custom PlayStation 5 controller for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The base colors of the controller perfectly blend Peter Parker and Miles Morales' suits. The creeping fear of Venom is also present in a symbiote that appears to be grabbing the controller.

Pope rounds out the design with a nice touch of black and red face buttons. Most of Pope's creations are jaw-droppingly beautiful in ways that speak to the true essence of the games of note. This is yet another fan creation that I would immediately drop money on if the price were reasonable. The sheer novelty of the never-to-be McDonald's PlayStation 5 controller may get my money first, but I could see myself using this Spider-Man controller as my main go-to.

By the time Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hits the market, there's a good chance Sony may offer more colors and versions of PlayStation 5, and we may see something along the lines of the awesome Limited Edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4. Please cross your fingers, and let's hope Sony is heading in that direction again.

On
On
Off
Off
