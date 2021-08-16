gamer culture

Netflix's The Witcher Prequel, Blood Origin, Adds Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, And More To Cast

by Liana Ruppert on Aug 16, 2021 at 09:24 AM

Even more casting choices have been revealed for Netflix's upcoming The Witcher prequel called Blood OriginThe latest additions bring Lord of the Rings and The Nest talent into the mix, teasing a small inside look into what's next with the upcoming series. 

The latest cast members to be revealed, courtesy of Deadlineare Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings series), Nathaniel Curtis (It's a Sin), Dylan Moran (Black Books), Zach Wyatt (Urban Myths), Huw Novelli (The Capture), Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander), Francesca Mills (Harlots), Amy Murray, and Mirren Mack (The Nest). These new additions will be joining Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Laurence O'Fuarain (Vikings), and Sophia Brown (Marcella). Declan de Barra is leading the prequel alongside Netflix's The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. 

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part live-action spinoff show from the mainstay live-action take that came before it and takes place 1,200 years before Geralt's reign. 

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” said executive producer Declan de Barra when the prequel was first revealed. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books – What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall.”

Hissrich excitedly added, “I am so thrilled to collaborate with Declan and the Netflix team on The Witcher: Blood Origin. It’s an exciting challenge to explore and expand The Witcher universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to introduce fans to new characters and an original story that will enrich our magical, mythical world even more."

With Netflix's The Witcher season 2 dropping later this year on December 17, 2021, and the anime take starring Vesemir, it's a good time to be a fan of this particular fantasy series. 

