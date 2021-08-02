Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Latest Trailer Highlights Symbiote Feeding

Venom's comic book identity changes as quickly as the seasons. He started as a bad guy who ate plenty of brains and battled Spider-Man, transformed into a vigilante who did some good (and some bad), and then went full-on hero to save the universe, an act that led to him gaining god-like powers and aging well beyond his years. The movies featuring this beloved character appear to be keeping things simple. Venom and his his host, Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy), just want to be left alone – and eat a few brains when possible. Other symbiotic characters complicate these efforts and they have to fight to the death. The latest foe to want a piece of Venom is Carnage, who is bonded to Cletus Kasady (brought to life by Woody Harrelson).

The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows the conflict between these two cosmic beings, often holding a shot to show just how cool they both look. This is one of those trailers that keeps going and gets to the point that it feels like we're seeing a good chunk of the movie. This look establishes Carnage's origin, the conflict at hand, and shows off a number of set pieces and battles. The one thing we don't see – and all hope happens eventually – is an appearance by Spider-Man.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is slated to release in theaters on September 24. The posters and trailer both say that this movie will be exclusive to theaters, but given the ever-changing state of the pandemic, there's a chance this could change at any point. Comic fans have plenty of movies to look forward to between now and the end of the year, including Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, a film that could open the door for Venom and Spidey being together on the silver screen.

