gamer culture

Official Xbox Mini Fridge Will Be Available For All This Holiday, "Xbox And Chill"

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 14, 2021 at 08:22 AM

Friendships? They come and go, but you know what's forever? Memes. Memes last forever. Sound dorky? You're probably right, but the fact is that companies have been incorporating "meme culture" into marketing strategies more and more in recent years, and the effect is hard to deny. The team over at Xbox is a perfect example, handing over social media control to gamers that are passionate about the community and memes? There's no denying that's a universal language. The company of Xbox itself isn't afraid to get a little weird for a new promo. Case and point? The Xbox Series X fridge Microsoft debuted last year. We thought that was the end of that, but no, Team Green is back with another kitchenware item: the Xbox mini-fridge not too long after and now? Now you can buy one yourself. 

 During the Xbox-Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Team Green showed off the Xbox mini-fridge as a buyable option, no longer something just for a select few. Following a Starfield reveal, a surprise Redfall announcement, and many new Game Pass additions, the gaming company slid in one more announcement: the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge. 

Spoofing the console slogan, the mission of this collector's fridge (a phrase I never thought I'd say) is "the world's most powerful mini-fridge." The company even took the joke one step further, saying that it has Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture, which honestly? You've got to give credit where credit is due; that's hilarious. 

The Xboxified fridge will be available to purchase this holiday season, so it could be the perfect Christmas gift. We don't have a price yet, but we're sure Xbox will have more to share the closer we are to that particular time of the year. 

For actual gaming news out of E3 2021, be sure to check out our dedicated event hub here. We've got the latest news, interviews, watch-alongs, and so much more! 

So, we've gotta ask ... are you planning on scooping up an Xbox mini-fridge? What other out-of-the-box gaming gear would you like to see next? Sound off with your spicy takes in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details

News
Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

Bungie Responds To Destiny 2 Fan Request For Exotic Reworks

E3 2021
Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

Netflix Announces New Castlevania Series Starring Richter Belmont

news
Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Be Prepared For The Changes In Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

E3 2021
Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

Battlefield 2042 Battle Pass Explained, Free Vs. Premium

E3 2021
Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Changes Ahead, Full Xbox Intergration Into TVs, And The Future Of Gaming

E3 2021
New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

New Elden Ring Trailer Revealed, Release Date Set For January 2022

E3 2021
Final Fantasy 1-6 Are Coming Back With Pixel Remasters

Final Fantasy 1-6 Are Coming Back With Pixel Remasters

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Trailer Reveals Opening Sequence

News
How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans