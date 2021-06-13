E3 2021

Bethesda Prepares Xbox Exclusive Redfall For Summer 2022 Launch

by Daniel Tack on Jun 13, 2021 at 01:45 PM

At today’s Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, the “one more thing” happened to be a new title from Bethesda’s Arkane Studios. It’s an open-world, co-op first-person shooter that you can play by yourself or with up to three other friends. Redfall is an Xbox exclusive coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC summer 2022, and is slated to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The teaser trailer had plenty of campy horror vibes as an eclectic squad of survivors ends up scrapping with some serious vampire foes. The footage is below, so take a look before we dive into the rest.

The town of Redfall (Hey, that’s the game name!) is a sleepy Massachusetts destination. That is until the vampires arrive. The vampire legions eclipse the sun, and then they start turning people into their minions or just downright consuming them. Yeah, the vampires are not really friendly. There’s also a cult that worships the vampires, and they’ll try to stop you too. 

So it’s time to fight back! The four available heroes all have their own stories and signature abilities. You can play as biomedical engineer Layla Ellison, who can unleash telekinetic powers. Combat specialist Remi de la Rosa comes with a cute little robot companion that’s featured in the trailer. Or, maybe you want to play as, Jacob Boyer, a sharpshooter (sniper) that uses a magic eyeball and ghost raven. Uhh yeah, that dude sounds pretty cool. Last but not least on the hero roster is Devinder Crousley, a paranormal investigator, cryptozoologist, and inventor. This is the character with the weird gadgets and ghost stories, so he’s probably my pick.

There are a number of different vampire types to master battling. Specialist vampires like the Angler can drag you away from the safety of your teammates. If this sounds like Left 4 Dead’s famous Smoker, yeah, it does to me too! Is this kind of like a Left 4 Dead with vampires? Maybe! We’ll have to wait to see more - a lot more - on the road to Redfall’s summer 2022 release.

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

