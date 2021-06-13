Xbox Game Pass Dominated E3 2021 In The Best Way, All Confirmed Day One Games

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that has, and I say this not as hyperbole, been a game-changer for the industry. Day one launch titles available at no additional cost? A chance for gamers to explore outside of their comfort zone without needing to shell out 60 bucks? It's great, and it's only going to grow from here. That being said, Xbox shared a lot of new Xbox Game Pass additions in its E3 2021 showcase. For those that may have missed out, here's what you need to know.

With the show coming right out of the gate with an extensive look at Starfield and the confirmation that it will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, here are all of the confirmed games that are coming to the service for this year and going into 2022.

Every Xbox Game Pass Title Confirmed During E3 2021

12 Minutes

Microsoft Flight Simulator for console

Age of Empires IV

Atomic Heart

Back 4 Blood

Contraband

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising/Hundred Heroes

Forza Horizon 5

Psychonauts 2

Redfall

Replaced

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Scorn

Shredders

Slime Rancher 2

Starfield

The Ascent

The Outer Worlds 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (available today!)

Team Green has been doing an incredible job at turning the tides from the disappointing Xbox One era, something we dove deep into here with our comparison of Xbox now to Phil Spencer's E3 2016 speech. It's incredible to see those plans come to fruition in an effort to make gaming available to all on all fronts: medical accessiblity, financial availability, and gaming beyond platform barriers.

I can't wait to see how Xbox Game Pass continues to evolve in the future and how the Xbox ecosystem grows going forward. To catch up on other Game Pass news and what else E3 2021 has has to show thus far, be sure to mosey on over to our dedicated events hub here to see all of our coverage in one convenient location!