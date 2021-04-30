Dungeons & Dragons Podcast Features Jeff Goldblum As An Elf Sorcerer

A Dungeons & Dragons podcast with Jeff Goldblum as an elf? We're calling it now, we're rating it 10 out of 10 Goldblums. In this new D&D podcast, Goldblum takes on the role of a sorcerer that goes by the name of Balmur as part of the Dark Dice podcast. This makes a new season for the ongoing D&D campaign, which is slated to kick off next month.

The Jurassic Park star is getting in touch with his magical side for his latest role alongside five other characters. Just like with any other Dungeons & Dragons campaign, we have no idea how his character will fare until the dice are rolled. The plot thickens, and so does our excitement because Goldblum is a national treasure.

As reported by Deadline, the newest season of the Dark Dice podcast is called The Long March and is set to air on May 12. This is an audio-only podcast, so we can't see his exaggerated expressions as an elf in person, but his voice can be recognized from a mile away. You can catch up on the journey thus far right here.

Interested in learning more? Dark Dice is a horror podcast that centers on the Dungeons & Dragons universe and uses incredible sounds, music, and other special audio effects to create an immersive experience for listeners to enjoy. The main scope of this horror adventure focuses on six travelers that set forth on a journey into the "ruinous domain of the nameless god." The podcast creators promise that there are plenty of twists and turns, and that "they will never be the same again."

I honestly haven't heard this podcast myself until writing this, but listening to the first season while typing this up and imagining Goldblum in the mix has me excited. The audio craftsmanship is impeccable. I genuinely can't wait to dive deeper into this D&D experience more in detail this weekend.

Are you excited to see how Goldblum takes to the world of Dungeons & Dragons? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!