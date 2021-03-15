gamer culture

Thomas The Tank Engine Invades Valheim, No Mod Needed

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 15, 2021 at 07:12 AM

When a game can be modded, it will be modded, usually with Thomas the Tank Engine. That being said, one Valheim player decided to bring the iconic 'choo choo that could' into the Viking game and said, "Mods? Don't know her." 

Usually, when 'ol Tommy boy joins the mix, it's because of the ongoing Tank Engine joke in the modding community. But Valheim is a creative experience all on its own, which means one player decided to take it upon themselves to continue on this tried-and-true modding tradition. Just without the actual mods

Not so scary now, are you, big guy? from r/valheim

We've been sharing many creative endeavors in the world of Valheim lately, including this ongoing (and impressive) 1:1 scale replica of Skyrim's Whiterun, spoof "feel good" videos about Greylings, and more. It's easy to share player creations because the community for Valheim is huge.

Ever since this Early Access title launched on Steam, it has dominated the charts time and time again. It's a survival game for those that don't like survival games because the survival mechanics are done in a way that feels like a chore. Instead, the calming soundtrack and soothing art style make it easy to want to explore this beautiful world. The crafting and creation side of Valheim also is nothing to scoff at, with even more options to expand coming in future updates. 

Valheim is a game we can't recommend enough. We've been playing it a lot ourselves here at Game Informer, and our own Dan Tack has written several helpful guides to help players get started. To learn more about this PC adventure, you can check out our game hub here to find out what sort of magic this tale has to tell. 

Thoughts on Valheim, the tradition of Thomas the Tank Engine, or the Early Access world in general? Sound off with your hottest of hot takes in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Offers First Look At Kabal

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-A-Bear Line Announced

Feature
Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

Ranking Every Game In The Super Mario Series

gamer culture
Dragon Age Inquisition&#039;s Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

Dragon Age Inquisition's Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

review
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review – Precision Platforming

Preview
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder&#039;s Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Rises Out Of The Ooze

News
New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

New Halo Infinite Details Reveal Dynamic Weather, More Engaging Enemy Encounters, And More

News
Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Destiny 2: Forsaken Content Will Eventually Be Vaulted

Feature
The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

The 10 Best Snowy Settings In Games

News
Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Netflix Series Key Art, Synopsis, And More Revealed