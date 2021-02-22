Best Valheim Mods To Take That Viking Adventure Even Further

Valheim is a stunning survival game that perfectly balances mechanics that the genre is known for with a beautifully soothing soundtrack and art direction that makes it easy to get lost in. With a massive focus on building and creating, there are a few mods out there to make it a little more creatively-focused, like Minecraft, for those interested! If that's you, here are some of the best Valheim mods that we recommend.

Before recommending what mods to pick from, a quick disclaimer: there is an option to toggle on PvP, though it's not as scary as it may sound to someone who detests PvP. In order to activate this, you need to go out of your way to actually choose it, so if you are looking for a player vs. player experience, we recommend doing so without any mod assistance.